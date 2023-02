Donegal Ladies suffered their third defeat of this seasons National Football League, losing out two points to Kerry in Tralee.

2-10 to 1-11 was how it finished with Susanne White top scoring for Maxi Curran’s side notching 1-08.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh of Kerry matched White’s scoring with a 1-08 tally of her own as the Kingdom held out for another victory.

After the game, Maxi Curran was full of praise for his side…