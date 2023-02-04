Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Some traffic delays expected as truckers show support for Creeslough

Some traffic delays are expected this afternoon as a result of the Trucking for Creeslough event.

Over 200 trucks will leave Ballybofey at 1 o’clock this afternoon, travelling via Letterkenny and Termon to Creeslough, before travelling on via Milford to the Silver Tassie for a function.

Earlier this week, Sergeant Eunan Walsh confirmed to Highland Radio that Gardai are supporting the event, and will be providing tarffic management at roundabouts and key junctions.

However, he says delays are inevitable, and people with appointments or urgent business should bear that in mind…………

