Derry made it two wins from two in the National Football League Division 2 with victory over Louth.

2-11 to 1-11 was how it finished in favour of Rory Gallagher’s side with Niall Toner and Shane McGuigan notching the goals.

Michael McMullan has the full time report…

After the game Derry manager Rory Gallagher told Michael McMullan he was happy with their victory…