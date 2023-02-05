‘The People of Creeslough’ named as Donegal Person of the Year 2022

‘The people of Creeslough’ have been announced as Donegal Person of the Year 2022.

Ten people were killed following an explosion in the village on October 7th.

The Donegal Association in Dublin say Creeslough, the courage and community spirit of its people will be honored at a Gala Ball event on April 15th.

Full Statement:

‘The Donegal Association in Dublin would like to announce that plans are underway for the Gala Ball for the 2022 Donegal Person of the Year. The recipient this year is ‘The People of Creeslough’.

Ten people were killed following an explosion at the Applegreen Service Station in the village on the afternoon of Friday, October 7. The Donegal Association in Dublin was founded as a result of a tragedy – The Aranmore Disaster, which occurred on the night of the 9th of November 1935, when 19 islanders lost their lives on the short sea journey home from Burtonport.

We come together on the 15th April to honour Creeslough and the courage and community spirit of its people. The entire country watched on and held Creeslough in their hearts last October. For us Donegal folk living in Dublin we shared your grief. We were in awe of the response to the tragedy, so many people from Donegal and further afield gave their all in the hours that followed.

The hospitality, kindness and offers of assistance to both neighbours and strangers in the days that followed was incredible. In its darkest of days, the strength of Creeslough’s community shone through. We remember those who lost their lives, think of the bereaved, the emergency services, the first responders and the many individuals and businesses who did whatever was asked of them and much more.

Chairperson of the Donegal Association in Dublin, Kevin McFadden had this to say:

‘I am delighted that the Donegal Association Dublin are presenting the 2022 Person of the Year award to the People of Creeslough, its people have shown the world the true meaning of community and are an example to us all. We hope to honour the village, its people, its history and its future on the 15th of April in Dublin.’

Current Donegal Person of the Year Noel Cunningham said ‘For me it is always a privilege to be associated with Donegal and to have been Donegal Person of the Year was beyond my wildest dreams. It gave me a further platform to promote my beautiful county.

It was also the most poignant of times with the terrible tragedy in Creeslough and for me it is a source of huge pride that we are handing over the title to the great community in Creeslough who have shown the world the true meaning of community.

I was in Medugorje when the news broke and as I spoke about on national radio several thousand people from all over the world fell silent that evening remembering the people so affected by the tragedy

I will most certainly continue to do what I do for Co. Donegal and certainly now the Creeslough community are being recognised, my pride in my county is even greater.’

The event will take place on Saturday,15th of April in the Bonnington Hotel, Dublin.

Tickets are priced at €80 and The Bonnington are also providing a special overnight rate for guests of €120 for a single room and €140 for a double room (bed and breakfast), just mention the ball in your booking 018373544. Or online on www.bonningtondublin.com by entering the promotional code – DON23

Tickets are available through the following options.

 Committee Members

 By calling Hugh on 0872554966, Elaine on 0857709066 Kathleen on 0863774081

 By emailing info@donegalassociation.ie

We look forward to seeing you there!’