Derry PSNI investigate Galliagh arson attack

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses in relation to a fire which occured shortly before 5am this morning.

The incident which took place in Galliagh is being treated as arson because an accelerant was used.

The occupants two men and woman escaped unharmed.

Police say they’re treating this incident as arson with intent to endanger to life and appeal to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or who may have captured CCTV footage which could insist with our enquiries to contact us.”

They’re urging people with information to call 101, quote reference number 197 06/02/23. Alternatively, they can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/