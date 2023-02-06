Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai warn of new email based scam

Gardai Scam Warning, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal

Donegal Gardai are warning people of the latest scam doing the rounds.

The most recent email based scam involves the fraudster purporting to represent the Bailiff Service.

Gardaí in Donegal are aware of an e-mail based scam where an individual receives correspondence claiming to be from a Bailiff Service.

The emails mention an outstanding debt payment to a Bailiff Service and threatens failure to pay will result in the service attending the recipient home address to inventory their valuables.

The person will be asked to deposit a sum of money through bank details provided.

Gardai are reminding people to not respond to any unsolicited emails seeking personal, financial or security advice or to never click a link or attachment in an unsolicited email.

 

