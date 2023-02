Job creation in Donegal is forecast to grow by 5% in 2023.

According to FSR Recruitment, there is a strong need for more community/ primary health care type roles in the county such as; occupational therapists, social workers and physiotherapists.

Despite a 4% decrease in employment opportunities in Donegal last year, Lynne McCormack, General Manager with FRS Recruitment says there is a strong outlook building on an ever growing demand across numerous sectors:

