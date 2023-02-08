Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters Ep 130 – Denis Curran

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell’s guest is the Head of Regions, Property, and Enterprise Development with IDA Ireland, Denis Curran.

Established in 1949, the IDA is the state agency responsible for promoting Ireland for foreign direct investment.

A native of Letterkenny, Denis has been with IDA Ireland for 24 years and his first role was working with the global businesses services division.

IDA Ireland currently employs 330 people throughout its 22 overseas offices and ten regional offices.

Listen back here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

