Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Creeslough Documentary will go ahead on TG4

TG4 say tonight’s documentary on the Creeslough tragedy will be aired.

In a statement, they say the focus of the programme is ordinary people who assisted at he scene before rescue services arrived, and does not report anything about the victims other than what was reported in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Statement in full-

Having carefully considered all of the important and sensitive issues raised with us, we have decided that The documentary Iniúchadh TG4 – An Craoslach will air on TG4 tonight.  The documentary is about the ordinary people who assisted in the rescue at the scene before emergency services arrived.   It contains interviews with some of those who risked their own lives to bring others to safety. The programme does not report anything about the victims other than what has already been reported publicly in the direct aftermath of the tragedy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Rb[1]
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 8ú Feabhra: Ceol le hEoin Ó Fearraigh & Joe Ó Ceallaigh Leabharlann Dhún na nGall

8 February 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Derry man pleads guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child

8 February 2023
Creeslough Explosion
News, Top Stories

Creeslough Documentary will go ahead on TG4

8 February 2023
Thomas Dail Mica
News, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle claims a rise in racism is in the interest of the Government

8 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Rb[1]
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 8ú Feabhra: Ceol le hEoin Ó Fearraigh & Joe Ó Ceallaigh Leabharlann Dhún na nGall

8 February 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Derry man pleads guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child

8 February 2023
Creeslough Explosion
News, Top Stories

Creeslough Documentary will go ahead on TG4

8 February 2023
Thomas Dail Mica
News, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle claims a rise in racism is in the interest of the Government

8 February 2023
guildhallsquare
News

Mayor opens book of Condolences in the Guildhall

8 February 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday February 8th

8 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube