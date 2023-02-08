Creeslough Documentary will go ahead on TG4

TG4 say tonight’s documentary on the Creeslough tragedy will be aired.

Statement in full-

Having carefully considered all of the important and sensitive issues raised with us, we have decided that The documentary Iniúchadh TG4 – An Craoslach will air on TG4 tonight. The documentary is about the ordinary people who assisted in the rescue at the scene before emergency services arrived. It contains interviews with some of those who risked their own lives to bring others to safety. The programme does not report anything about the victims other than what has already been reported publicly in the direct aftermath of the tragedy.