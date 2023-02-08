Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Derry man pleads guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child

The PSNI are pledging to proactively target those in the community who contribute to the cycle of child abuse.

A Detective Inspector was speaking after a 44 year old man from Derry pled guilty to four offences at Coleraine Crown Court.

Patrick Devine pled guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

Detective Inspector Richard Vasey from The PSNI’s Child Internet Protection Team said afterwards that Mr Devine believed he was talking to three young girls aged 12, 13 and 14. The profiles he was talking to were actually decoys and law enforcement officers.

He said there are specialist officers within the team who are dedicated to shining a light on these often hidden crimes, robustly investigating and bringing those responsible before the courts.

He stressed the PSNI’s aim is to protect further vulnerable young people from harm.

The Detective Inspector said their operations will continue, and he urged anyone with concerns or information to get in contact with police.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Rb[1]
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 8ú Feabhra: Ceol le hEoin Ó Fearraigh & Joe Ó Ceallaigh Leabharlann Dhún na nGall

8 February 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Derry man pleads guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child

8 February 2023
Creeslough Explosion
News, Top Stories

Creeslough Documentary will go ahead on TG4

8 February 2023
Thomas Dail Mica
News, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle claims a rise in racism is in the interest of the Government

8 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Rb[1]
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 8ú Feabhra: Ceol le hEoin Ó Fearraigh & Joe Ó Ceallaigh Leabharlann Dhún na nGall

8 February 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Derry man pleads guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child

8 February 2023
Creeslough Explosion
News, Top Stories

Creeslough Documentary will go ahead on TG4

8 February 2023
Thomas Dail Mica
News, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle claims a rise in racism is in the interest of the Government

8 February 2023
guildhallsquare
News

Mayor opens book of Condolences in the Guildhall

8 February 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday February 8th

8 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube