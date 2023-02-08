Derry man pleads guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child

The PSNI are pledging to proactively target those in the community who contribute to the cycle of child abuse.

A Detective Inspector was speaking after a 44 year old man from Derry pled guilty to four offences at Coleraine Crown Court.

Patrick Devine pled guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

Detective Inspector Richard Vasey from The PSNI’s Child Internet Protection Team said afterwards that Mr Devine believed he was talking to three young girls aged 12, 13 and 14. The profiles he was talking to were actually decoys and law enforcement officers.

He said there are specialist officers within the team who are dedicated to shining a light on these often hidden crimes, robustly investigating and bringing those responsible before the courts.

He stressed the PSNI’s aim is to protect further vulnerable young people from harm.

The Detective Inspector said their operations will continue, and he urged anyone with concerns or information to get in contact with police.