Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Mayor opens book of Condolences in the Guildhall

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council has opened a Book of Condolence in memory of the victims of the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The book can be signed in the Guildhall or online here.

In am online statemet Mayor Duffy said “I want to send a message of solidarity and support to all those involved in the rescue operation. I think its important that we allow the local community the opportunity to share in the grief and to express their condolence and sympathy by signing the Book of Condolence at the Guildhall or online via the Council website.”

Top Stories

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Derry man pleads guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child

8 February 2023
Creeslough Explosion
News, Top Stories

Creeslough Documentary will go ahead on TG4

8 February 2023
Thomas Dail Mica
News, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle claims a rise in racism is in the interest of the Government

8 February 2023
guildhallsquare
News

Mayor opens book of Condolences in the Guildhall

8 February 2023
