Mayor opens book of Condolences in the Guildhall

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council has opened a Book of Condolence in memory of the victims of the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The book can be signed in the Guildhall or online here.

In am online statemet Mayor Duffy said “I want to send a message of solidarity and support to all those involved in the rescue operation. I think its important that we allow the local community the opportunity to share in the grief and to express their condolence and sympathy by signing the Book of Condolence at the Guildhall or online via the Council website.”