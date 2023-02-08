Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New Donegal IFA chair elected

A Dunfanaghy farmer has become the new chair of the Co. Donegal Executive of the Irish Farmers’ Association.

Joe Sweeney, who farms in Dunfanaghy, is also a Farm Family Support Officer with the Inishowen Development Partnership.

He defeated Newtowncunningham farmer Peter Lynch, who was the outgoing Vice-Chairman, in a secret ballot held at the AGM last night.

Mr Sweeney succeeds Brendan McLaughlin, who held the position for four years.

He told Highland Radio’s Farming Correspondent, Chris Ashmore that he looks forward to his new role:

 

Meanwhile, Tina McLaughlin becomes the new assistant secretary while Frank McClean will be the new vice-chairman.

A number of elections also took place to represent Donegal on a variety of IFA national commodity committees.

Neville Myles is the new Livestock representative, George Starritt will serve on the Animal Health committee, Hugh Kelly will be on the grain committee, Andrew McShea will be Donegal’s farm business representative and Donald Logue will be on the national potato committee.

