Supply of lands in Donegal in 2022 ‘very limited’ – FIPAV

The supply of lands sold in 2022 in County Donegal has been very limited according to the latest IPAV Farm Report.

Nationally, however, strong demand continues to drive land price increases.

The average price for land in Donegal is approximately €9,500 per acre which Keith Anderson FIPAV, Anderson Auctioneers, Donegal Town says is due to a low supply base.

That’s well below the national average of €12,231 an acre.

The latest IPAV, the Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers Farm Report shows supply of lands sold in the county last year has been very limited with diverse topography cited as the reason for lots being of a smaller size.

Mr Anderson sold a 65 acre holding of a lesser quality suitable for upland grazing which achieved approximately €5,400 per acre.

He says he continues to see a lot of interest coming from Northern Ireland with investing in land still seen as a very viable alternative to leaving money on deposit however Mr Anderson has warned that this is changing.

Rewilding is said to be becoming more common in Donegal.