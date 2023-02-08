Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Transport Minister promises to crack down on illegal drone use

The Transport Minister’s promising to crack down on illegal drone use.

Operations had to be suspended at Dublin Airport on three separate occasions over the Bank Holiday due to activity in the air space.

After holding talks with daa , Gardai and the Irish Aviation Authority last night, Eamon Ryan condemned what he called the ‘unacceptable disruption to passengers’ but said the measures, including the suspension of flight operations, were in line with international best practice.

He also says information garnered form an early warning system is being used to pursue enforcement activity, including prosecution.

