Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

‘Way forward for Riverine project must be found’ – McCrossan

A West Tyrone MLA is calling for a way forward to be found to bring the Riverine Project to fruition.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that the development which has been in the pipeline for many years could not be completed by the December 31st deadline for PEACE IV Programme funding.

Both Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council have committed to seek further European funding for the project.

Daniel McCrossan says all efforts must be made to ensure the project gets over the line:

