Donegal could yet revert to even age grades

Donegal GAA have voted to continue with uneven age grades for 2023 but that could change.

Club delegates made the decision this week following consideration of a report from the GAA National Task Force, which recommends that no player should have to play an Adult and U18 game within 60 hours of each other and requested County CCC’s to adhere to this policy.

With that in mind, clubs hoped to return fully to even age grades in 2024 but it could be revisited in the coming weeks according Donegal CCC secretary Ed Byrne.

He says certain information on the policy was not made fully available to Donegal ahead of the vote and in light of this, the clubs could look at it again.

The proposed 60 hour rule is also to be revisited by Croke Park.