Emerald Airlines confirms ‘technical difficulty’ led to cancellation of Donegal flights

Emerald Airlines has confirmed that a number of its Aer Lingus Regional services, from Donegal to Dublin have been cancelled due to a technical difficulty with the designated aircraft.

This has led to serious concerns over those using the service regularly, particularly cancer patients travelling for treatment.

In a statement, Emerald Airlines says since its operations commenced in February 2022, it has a completion rate of 97%. The airline says it is working hard to recover service levels.

Full Statement:

“Emerald Airlines, exclusive operator of Aer Lingus Regional services, can confirm a number of flights have been cancelled from Donegal – Dublin, due to a technical difficulty with the designated aircraft.

Since operations commenced from Donegal in February 2022, Emerald Airlines have a Completion Rate of 97%. Despite recent challenges, we are working hard on recovering excellent service levels and are confident this will happen.

Passengers affected by any cancelled flights are being offered coach transfers to Dublin or accommodation on the next available flight. Emerald Airlines has apologised for any inconvenience caused to customers.”

