Donegal County Council is planning to hire a Velocity Patcher to assist with the repair of the roads in the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District for a period of 3 weeks in April or May.

The issue was raised recently by Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who urged the council to buy the machine outright.

He says it’s a proven method of carrying out effective and fast repairs, and the damage to roads during the recent spell of bad weather shows how necessary this is…………