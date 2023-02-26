Donegal off bottom of Division One table with draw against Galway

Donegal are off the bottom of the National Football League Division One after they played out a draw with Galway in O’Donnell Park on Sunday afternoon.

1-09 a piece was how it finished with both sides goals coming in the first half, Oisin Gallen’s penalty had Donegal 1-05 to 0-03 ahead before Matthew Tierney reduced that lead with a goal of his own just one minute after Gallen’s.

The results sees Galway move to four points with Donegal now on three.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh have the half time report…