Donegal and Galway had to settle for a share of the points in Division One of the National Football League on Sunday afternoon.

1-09 a piece was how it finished with goals coming from Oisin Gallen for Donegal and Matthew Tierney for Galway.

Paddy Carr’s side now sit second from bottom on three points, level with Armagh, who they face next Saturday.

Eoghan Ban Gallagher spoke with Tom Comack after the game…