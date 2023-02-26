Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Roads to be gritted again tonight

All Donegal gritting routes will be treated from 8pm tonight.

The  route index is as follows.

  • 01: National Primary North
  • 02: National Primary Central
  • 03: National Primary South
  • 04: Inishowen South
  • 05: Inishowen East
  • 06: Inishowen West
  • 07: Milford South
  • 08: Milford North
  • 09: Cill Ulta East
  • 10: Cill Ulta West
  • 11: Na Rosa
  • 12: Binswilly
  • 13: Stranorlar North
  • 14: Stranorlar East
  • 15: Stranorlar West
  • 16: Donegal West
  • 17: Donegal North
  • 18: Donegal South
  • 19: Donegal National Secondary
  • BT: Buncrana Town
  • LT: Letterkenny Town
