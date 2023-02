Tyrone suffered their third defeat in the National Football League on Saturday night.

4-10 to 0-12 was how it finished in favour of hosts Mayo in McHale Park.

Goals from Aidan O’Shea, James Carr, Enda Hession and Diarmaid O’Connor helped the hosts to the victory which sent Tyrone bottom of the Division One table.

Tyrone Joint Manager Feargal Logan says his side just can’t buy a win at the moment…