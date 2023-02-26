Watch: Mark English looks to carry form into Europeans

Mark English will run in next week’s European Indoor Championships in Turkey in the hope of medalling at a major competition for a fifth time in his career.

Two of his previous medals at 800m were indoors, silver in 2015 in Prague and bronze in 2019 in Glasgow.

Since then he added a brilliant bronze at the outdoor European’s last year in Muncih, Germany.

In the lead up to next week’s event in Istanbul, Mark won a National 800 title for a ninth time and on Wednesday evening he won in Madrid, Spain.

With a European event on the horizon, Highland’s Oisin Kelly caught up with Mark, who says he’s comfortable with life as a full time athlete and hopes that now reflects on the track next week: