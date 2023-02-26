Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / 'A New Local Hero' Talent Search

Watch: Mark English looks to carry form into Europeans

Mark English

Mark English will run in next week’s European Indoor Championships in Turkey in the hope of medalling at a major competition for a fifth time in his career.

Two of his previous medals at 800m were indoors, silver in 2015 in Prague and bronze in 2019 in Glasgow.

Since then he added a brilliant bronze at the outdoor European’s last year in Muncih, Germany.

In the lead up to next week’s event in Istanbul, Mark won a National 800 title for a ninth time and on Wednesday evening he won in Madrid, Spain.

With a European event on the horizon, Highland’s Oisin Kelly caught up with Mark, who says he’s comfortable with life as a full time athlete and hopes that now reflects on the track next week:

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Roads to be gritted again tonight

26 February 2023
Garda Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Arrests made following crime prevention checkpoints in Ballybofey

26 February 2023
Gardai
News

Missing teenager found safe and well

26 February 2023
Garda Exterior
News

Gardaí searching for missing Donegal teenager

25 February 2023
