Campaign for inquiry into killing of Michael Leonard to be launched tomorrow

Calls for a public inquiry into the killing of Donegal man, Michael Leonard are stepping up.

This May marks the 50th anniversary of his death after he was shot by the RUC near the Donegal-Fermanagh border.

A campaign for an inquiry into the killing of Michael Leonard will be launched in Leinster House tomorrow.

Michael Leonard who was from Pettigo was shot dead by the RUC on 17th May 1973 near the Donegal-Fermanagh border at Brookhill, Letter, in Co. Fermanagh.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of his killing.

With new evidence in the British Ministry of Defence records having emerged, the family are now renewing calls for a fresh inquiry.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty will speak at the launch of a booklet calling for an inquiry to be held into the killing tomorrow at 2pm at Leinster House.

Other speakers include Father Joe McVeigh, a first cousin of Michael Leonard who has campaigned for justice for 50 years, and researcher and campaigner, Ciarán MacAirt.

