Deputy Pringle calls for three additional ambulances and crews for Donegal

A Donegal Deputy says the Ambulance service is in crisis, similar to the rest of the of the health care system.

Deputy Thomas Pringle has called for at least three additional ambulances and crews to be delivered to Donegal.

Deputy Thomas Pringle questioned if this was intentional on the Governments part as he claims it’s ‘rule 101 in the privatisation book that you run down services so much that citizens will accept anything as a solution’

He has called for Government to follow the approach of the community paramedic which will not only be cost effective, but enables patients to be treated at home: