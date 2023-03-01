Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Fears over future of Lettermacaward Health Centre

There’s fears over the future of the Lettermacaward Health Centre.

A public meeting is to be held this week to address the temporary closure of the centre.

The meeting will get underway on Saturday at 8pm in St Brigid’s Hall.

Top Stories

Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle calls for three additional ambulances and crews for Donegal

1 March 2023
Lettermacaward Health Centre
News, Top Stories

Fears over future of Lettermacaward Health Centre

1 March 2023
Hospital Beds
News, Top Stories

Number of patients on trolleys at LUH down 50%

1 March 2023
Carndonagh Community Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

No full reopening date for Carndonagh Community Hospital

1 March 2023
