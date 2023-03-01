Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

McGowan says Twin Towns traffic must be carefully monitored during wastewater works

The Chair of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District says there must be flexibility in the way Uisce Eireann and its contractors deal with traffic when work gets underway on the Ballybofey Stranorlar Waste Water Scheme later this month. An online meeting is taking place involving the contractors and local business representatives.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says the investment is very welcome, as it will open more areas of the two towns for development.

However, he says there are particular issues with traffic in the Twin Towns, and this must be factored in to Uisce Eireann’s plans………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Sculpture Ballybofey
News, Audio, Top Stories

McGowan says Twin Towns traffic must be carefully monitored during wastewater works

1 March 2023
chamberlogo
News, Top Stories

Fionnuala Rabbitt new Letterkenny Chamber President

28 February 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday February 28th

28 February 2023
Irish Water 1
News

€31 million to be invested in Sewerage Works in Ballybofey – Stranorlar and Buncrana

28 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Sculpture Ballybofey
News, Audio, Top Stories

McGowan says Twin Towns traffic must be carefully monitored during wastewater works

1 March 2023
chamberlogo
News, Top Stories

Fionnuala Rabbitt new Letterkenny Chamber President

28 February 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday February 28th

28 February 2023
Irish Water 1
News

€31 million to be invested in Sewerage Works in Ballybofey – Stranorlar and Buncrana

28 February 2023
grit1march
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted on Wednesday morning

28 February 2023
rishi sunak
News, Audio, Top Stories

Prime Minister visits Northern Ireland to sell the

28 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube