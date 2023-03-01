McGowan says Twin Towns traffic must be carefully monitored during wastewater works

The Chair of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District says there must be flexibility in the way Uisce Eireann and its contractors deal with traffic when work gets underway on the Ballybofey Stranorlar Waste Water Scheme later this month. An online meeting is taking place involving the contractors and local business representatives.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says the investment is very welcome, as it will open more areas of the two towns for development.

However, he says there are particular issues with traffic in the Twin Towns, and this must be factored in to Uisce Eireann’s plans………….