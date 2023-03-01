McMonagle accepts HSE’s NoWDOC reassurances

The Chair of the HSE’s Regional Health Forum says he’s satisfied with answers he was given about the future of the NoWDOC service at a meeting this week.

Officials confirmed they do plan to move the clinical element of the service into the Community Hub on the Kilmacrennan Road opposite Letterkenny University Hospital. However, they say in line with best practice, they will move the administration and triage element of the service to another location.

Questioned further by Cllr Gerry McMonagle, they assured him that will be in Letterkenny.

He says he’s happy with that reassurance…………