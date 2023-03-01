Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

McMonagle accepts HSE’s NoWDOC reassurances

The Chair of the HSE’s Regional Health Forum says he’s satisfied with answers he was given about the future of the NoWDOC service at a meeting this week.

Officials confirmed they do plan to move the clinical element of the service into the Community Hub on the Kilmacrennan Road opposite Letterkenny University Hospital. However, they say in line with best practice, they will move the administration and triage element of the service to another location.

Questioned further by Cllr Gerry McMonagle, they assured him that will be in Letterkenny.

He says he’s happy with that reassurance…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Irish Water at work
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting Greencastle

1 March 2023
Artic Lorry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Road hauliers see ‘lots of problems’ with new Windsor Framework

1 March 2023
John Caldwell 1
News, Top Stories

More time granted to question suspect in John Caldwell attempted murder

1 March 2023
Garda Sheep Warning
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Harkin calls for aid for Donegal sheep farmers

1 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Irish Water at work
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting Greencastle

1 March 2023
Artic Lorry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Road hauliers see ‘lots of problems’ with new Windsor Framework

1 March 2023
John Caldwell 1
News, Top Stories

More time granted to question suspect in John Caldwell attempted murder

1 March 2023
Garda Sheep Warning
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Harkin calls for aid for Donegal sheep farmers

1 March 2023
assessment hub
News, Audio, Top Stories

McMonagle accepts HSE’s NoWDOC reassurances

1 March 2023
Darragh O'Brien Dail Mica
News, Audio, Top Stories

O’Brien plans Donegal visit as council considers new redress scheme regulations

1 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube