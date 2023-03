A group of 4 women from Inishowen have formed The Redress Focus Groups to deal with issues they face as defective block homeowners.

The groups have established 15 focus groups in relation to 15 major issues.

A meeting is taking place tomorrow evening at 7pm in An Grianan Hotel, Burt to showcase progress made by these groups as well as offer the opportunity for other homeowners to join and have their say.

Organiser, Roisin Gallagher says it is a homeowner led initiative: