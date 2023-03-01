Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

More time granted to question suspect in John Caldwell attempted murder

Detectives have been granted more time to question a 47-year-old man arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh.

He is still in a critical condition after being shot multiple times a week ago today.

A court in Belfast has granted an extension to the detention of the suspect until 10 o’clock tomorrow night.

Earlier a court granted an extension to the detention of a 71-year-old man until 10 o’ clock this evening.

Both men remain in custody in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

Four other men arrested, aged 22, 38, 43 and 45 have been released without charge.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Speed Limits
News, Top Stories

Number of motorists caught speeding in Donegal on National Slow Down Day

1 March 2023
Irish Water at work
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting Greencastle

1 March 2023
Artic Lorry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Road hauliers see ‘lots of problems’ with new Windsor Framework

1 March 2023
John Caldwell 1
News, Top Stories

More time granted to question suspect in John Caldwell attempted murder

1 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Speed Limits
News, Top Stories

Number of motorists caught speeding in Donegal on National Slow Down Day

1 March 2023
Irish Water at work
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting Greencastle

1 March 2023
Artic Lorry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Road hauliers see ‘lots of problems’ with new Windsor Framework

1 March 2023
John Caldwell 1
News, Top Stories

More time granted to question suspect in John Caldwell attempted murder

1 March 2023
Garda Sheep Warning
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Harkin calls for aid for Donegal sheep farmers

1 March 2023
assessment hub
News, Audio, Top Stories

McMonagle accepts HSE’s NoWDOC reassurances

1 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube