More time granted to question suspect in John Caldwell attempted murder

Detectives have been granted more time to question a 47-year-old man arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh.

He is still in a critical condition after being shot multiple times a week ago today.

A court in Belfast has granted an extension to the detention of the suspect until 10 o’clock tomorrow night.

Earlier a court granted an extension to the detention of a 71-year-old man until 10 o’ clock this evening.

Both men remain in custody in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

Four other men arrested, aged 22, 38, 43 and 45 have been released without charge.