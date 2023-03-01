No full reopening date for Carndonagh Community Hospital

An Inishowen Councillor says he will keep the pressure on to ensure the full reopening of Carndonagh Community Hospital as soon as possible.

A number of beds at the facility were closed following a HIQA inspection.

Inspectors raised concerns over fire safety and highlighted issues with the premises as well as the decoration of the Dementia Unit.

The HSE has submitted a compliance action plan to HIQA stating that all issues will be completed by July 31st 2023. After which, a HIQA inspection is required to facilitate the reopening of all beds.

Councillor Albert Doherty says it is unacceptable that beds still remain closed at the hospital: