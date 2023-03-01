Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
No full reopening date for Carndonagh Community Hospital

An Inishowen Councillor says he will keep the pressure on to ensure the full reopening of Carndonagh Community Hospital as soon as possible.

A number of beds at the facility were closed following a HIQA inspection.

Inspectors raised concerns over fire safety and highlighted issues with the premises as well as the decoration of the Dementia Unit.

The HSE has submitted a compliance action plan to HIQA stating that all issues will be completed by July 31st 2023. After which, a HIQA inspection is required to facilitate the reopening of all beds.

Councillor Albert Doherty says it is unacceptable that beds still remain closed at the hospital:

Business Matters Ep 133 – Fabian McShane

1 March 2023
Irish Cancer society Research Awards 2013
News, Top Stories

Donegal nurse honoured at Irish Cancer Society Research Awards

1 March 2023
Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle calls for three additional ambulances and crews for Donegal

1 March 2023
Lettermacaward Health Centre
News, Top Stories

Fears over future of Lettermacaward Health Centre

1 March 2023
