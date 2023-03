Over 600 drivers have been caught speeding on National Slow Down Day.

The speed of 173,811 vehicles was checked over the course of the past 24 hours.

A number of notable detections were made in Donegal, including a driver caught travelling at 88km/h in a 50km/h zone in Porthall, another driving at 86 km/h in a 60km/h zone in Mullandrait, and a motorist speeding at 96 km/h in an 80km/h zone in Conwal, Letterkenny.