The Dail has been told that Housing Minister Darragh intends coming to Donegal to meet with residents affected by defective blocks.

Responding to questions from Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, Junior Housing Minister Kieran O’Donnell said regulations governing the revised scheme are now with the councils, and he expects progress very shortly.

Deputy MacLochlainn asked if the minister will meet with members of Donegal County Council, but was told meeting with homeowners is his priority……