Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

McGowan hoping for large turnout at Drumboe commemoration

The Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District is urging people to attend an event on Sunday afternoon to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the execution of the Drumboe Martyrs in Stranorlar.

Minister Charlie McConalogue will attend a formal wreath laying ceremony organised by Donegal County Council to commemorate the execution of Charlie Daly, Daniel Enright, Timothy O’Sullivan and Séan Larkin at Drumboe Castle, Stranorlar on March 14th 1923.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says Irish Politics has come a long way in the past 100 years, and that will be reflected in Sunday’s event……..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

simon coveney
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘It’s as important to create jobs in Donegal as it is in Dublin’ – Minister Coveney

3 March 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man detained in connection with Omagh shooting is released

3 March 2023
peace-bridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

Peace summit getting underway in Derry

3 March 2023
Drumboe 100 PR image
News, Audio, Top Stories

McGowan hoping for large turnout at Drumboe commemoration

3 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

simon coveney
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘It’s as important to create jobs in Donegal as it is in Dublin’ – Minister Coveney

3 March 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man detained in connection with Omagh shooting is released

3 March 2023
peace-bridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

Peace summit getting underway in Derry

3 March 2023
Drumboe 100 PR image
News, Audio, Top Stories

McGowan hoping for large turnout at Drumboe commemoration

3 March 2023
ATU 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Coveney at Donegal ATU campus today for Better Business Conference

3 March 2023
hse
News, Top Stories

DMHS receives finding for five more staff to support people in Creeslough

3 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube