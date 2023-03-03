McGowan hoping for large turnout at Drumboe commemoration

The Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District is urging people to attend an event on Sunday afternoon to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the execution of the Drumboe Martyrs in Stranorlar.

Minister Charlie McConalogue will attend a formal wreath laying ceremony organised by Donegal County Council to commemorate the execution of Charlie Daly, Daniel Enright, Timothy O’Sullivan and Séan Larkin at Drumboe Castle, Stranorlar on March 14th 1923.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says Irish Politics has come a long way in the past 100 years, and that will be reflected in Sunday’s event……..