Applications invited for Donegal Culture and Creativity Project Awards Scheme

Individuals and community groups in the county are being invited to apply for one off grants to support cooperation and collaboration between communities and heritage specialists.

The Donegal Culture & Creativity Project Awards Scheme is offering 25 Project awards of €2,000 each this year.

Inviting applications from interested groups and individuals, Donegal County Council says the Culture & Creativity Project Awards Scheme promotes collaboration, and fosters creativity as envisaged in the Creative Ireland programme.

Creative Ireland is a culture-based programme designed to promote individual, community and national well-being.

The council is one of a number of local authorities working in partnership with Creative Ireland to deliver Pillar 2 of the Creative Ireland programme that aims to ‘Enable Creativity in Every Community’.

Creative Ireland defines culture as “The shared values, patterns of behaviour, customs and forms of expression that characterise different social groups and communities at any given time”.

The programme is supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and Donegal County Council.

The closing date for receipt of applications is 12 noon on Monday 27th.

Pic – Geocaching Heritage Project facilitated by members of the Mná Eascarrach Women’s Group based in Falcarragh, one of the successful projects in 2022