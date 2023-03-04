Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Applications invited for Donegal Culture and Creativity Project Awards Scheme

Individuals and community groups in the county are being invited to apply for one off grants to support cooperation and collaboration between communities and heritage specialists.

The Donegal Culture & Creativity Project Awards Scheme is offering 25 Project awards of €2,000 each this year.

Inviting applications from interested groups and individuals, Donegal County Council says the Culture & Creativity Project Awards Scheme promotes collaboration, and fosters creativity as envisaged in the Creative Ireland programme.

Creative Ireland is a culture-based programme designed to promote individual, community and national well-being.

The council is one of a number of local authorities working in partnership with Creative Ireland to deliver Pillar 2 of the Creative Ireland programme that aims to ‘Enable Creativity in Every Community’.

Creative Ireland defines culture as “The shared values, patterns of behaviour, customs and forms of expression that characterise different social groups and communities at any given time”.

The programme is supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and Donegal County Council.

The closing date for receipt of applications is 12 noon on Monday 27th.

 

 

Pic – Geocaching Heritage Project facilitated by members of the Mná Eascarrach Women’s Group based in Falcarragh, one of the successful projects in 2022  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

cannabis
News, Top Stories

Five men arrested following the discovery of a cannabis farm in Tyrone due to appear in court today

4 March 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

More time granted to question men arrested over Caldwell shooting

4 March 2023
DSC_6418
News, Top Stories

Donegal Town Green Hub pilot launches for success

4 March 2023
mceg
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says locals must be heard with new pontoon

4 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

cannabis
News, Top Stories

Five men arrested following the discovery of a cannabis farm in Tyrone due to appear in court today

4 March 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

More time granted to question men arrested over Caldwell shooting

4 March 2023
DSC_6418
News, Top Stories

Donegal Town Green Hub pilot launches for success

4 March 2023
mceg
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says locals must be heard with new pontoon

4 March 2023
CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
News, Top Stories

Burst water main causing supply disruptions in Carrigart

4 March 2023
Geo 4
News, Top Stories

Applications invited for Donegal Culture and Creativity Project Awards Scheme

4 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube