Donegal Town Green Hub pilot launches for success

Donegal Town is one of six towns nationally to partake in the Green Hub pilot which was launched on Tuesday last.

Over 30 businesses and organisations were represented at the launch in Donegal town.

It’s hoped the initiative will lead to a more circular economy through-out the country.

It was found 70% of waste found in commercial bins could have been diverted to food and recycling waste streams.

Mary McGettigan of Donegal Town Community Chamber is encouraging locals to engage in this worthwhile matter.

