Donegal remain in the relegation zone of Division One of the National Football League after they were beaten 0-13 to 0-10 by Armagh in the Athletic Grounds.

Paddy Carr’s side trailed by four points at half time and just couldn’t manage to get themselves infront in the second half with their improved performance.

After the game, Donegal’s Hugh McFadden told Oisin Kelly they are left frustrated by the loss…