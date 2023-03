Derry City moved to the top of the Premier Division on Friday night, thanks to a 2-1 win over Shamrock Rovers.

Ben Doherty opened the scoring for the Candystripes on 18 minutes before Johnny Kenny levelled the game up just nine minutes later.

Jamie McGonigle fired home the winner of 54 minutes as Ruaidhri Higgins men moved top by one point ahead of Bohs.

After the game Jamie McGonigle spoke with Kevin McLaughlin…