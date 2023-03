A last gasp point from Brendan Rogers earned Derry a one point victory over Dublin in the National Football League Division 2.

1-11 to 0-13 was how it finished with Niall Toner netting for Rory Gallagher’s men.

The victory for the Oakleaf county sees them sit top of the Division 2 table two points ahead of Dublin.

Michael McMullan has the full time report…

Michael aslo got the thoughts of Derry’s Brendan Rogers…