Donegal Hurlers won their first ever Conor McGurk Cup on Thursday night.

Mickey McCann’s side beat University Ulster 5-28 to 0-21 in the delayed final of the pre-season competition played at The Dub in Queens Belfast.

Donegal will be in back in league action at home to Wicklow on Sunday week 12th March.

Mickey McCann joined Diarmaid Doherty on Saturday Sport to discuss the victory…