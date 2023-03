Donegal were beaten away to Armagh in the National Football League Division One on Saturday night.

0-13 to 0-10 was how it ended in favour of the hosts in the Athletic Grounds.

At half time Paddy Carr’s side trailed 0-07 to 0-03 and showed good fight in the second half but they couldn’t manage to get their nose infront as Armagh earned the two points.

Donegal manager Paddy Carr spoke with Oisin Kelly after the game…