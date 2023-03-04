Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Perfect weather as 1,100 athletes take part in Bundoran 10 mile

Some of the leading runners from Saturday’s Bundoran 10 mile race (Pic Bundoran 10 Facebook)

 

Jake O’Regan from County Clare was the first athlete home in Saturday morning’s Bundoran 10 mile race

One of the first big races of the year in the North West attracted around 1,100 athletes on a beautiful morning in Bundoran

And the winner was O’Regan who runs with St John’s AC – he won the race last year too.

He finished in a time of 49m 23 seconds.
In second place was Tudor Moldovan of Clonliffe Harriers in 51.48

Three Letterkenny AC runners were next to cross the line with Danny Mooney third in 53.20 followed by Eoghain McGinley (53.30) and Mark Wallace (54.02).
Kinlough’s Breege Connolly was first female athlete in 58.15

