Finn Harps and Bray Wanderers played out a 1-1 draw at Finn Park on Friday night in the First Division.

Ryan Flood had Harps in front in the 17th minute but by the half hour mark Harry Groome levelled the game up for Bray.

Both sides tried to push for a winner in the second half but had to settle for a point a piece.

After the game former Finn Harps captain, now with Bray, Dave Webster told Chris Ashmore he thought the draw was a fair result…