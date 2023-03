Both Donegal’s under 20’s and minor footballers enjoyed victories on Saturday afternoon.

The under 20’s went away to Mayo and recorded a 1-13 to 1-11 victory.

Meanwhile Donegal minors made it two wins from two, getting the better of Fermanagh 3-14 to 0-02.

Goals coming from Danny Brown, Sean Carroll and Donnachadh Ó Baoighill giving Luke Barrett’s team a big victory.