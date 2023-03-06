Benefiting charities revealed at launch of 2023 North West 10k

Watch Interview with NW10K Chairman Neil Martin, Speaking with Diarmaid Doherty.

The launch took place this evening of the 2023 North West 10k charity road race and walk which takes place on the Bank Holiday Monday, May 1.

Details of this year’s three benefiting charities were confirmed as the event was officially launched by last year’s race winner Mark Greenan of Letterkenny AC.

The race, which is expected to attract well over 1,000 entries, is now its 26th year. Since first being held in 1997 over €903,000 has been raised for 26 different charity organisations and while the €1m mark is not expected to be reached this year, it’s likely that it will be surpassed in 2024.

Last year, over €66,000 was shared out between three charities.

Representatives of the 2023 benefiting charities – Multiple Sclerosis, Donegal Branch; St Bernadette’s Special School, Letterkenny and Letterkenny Community Development Project – were present at the launch in Letterkenny’s Mount Errigal Hotel.

Members of the organising committee, volunteers and representatives from some of the other groups which help out each year were also present.

Also among the guest speakers were the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Liam Blaney and the Mayor of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, Cllr Donal Kelly.

The newly elected President of Letterkenny Chamber, Highland Radio Managing Director Fionnuala Rabbitt, was also in attendance.

Entries are now open for the May 1 race at www.northwest10k.com

