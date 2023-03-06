Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Coalition leaders to make decision on rental evictions ban

The three coalition leaders meet this evening to decide whether to end or continue the ban on rental evictions.

Its due to lapse at the end of this month, but there have been calls to retain it to ensure more people don’t end up in homelessness.

Latest figures published by the Department of Housing revealed that 108 people were homeless in the North West a of the end of January – 49 in Donegal and Leitrim and 59 in Sligo.

Its now thought the evictions ban may be maintained but with some critical changes, meaning landlords who want to use their properties to house themselves or family members, and student accommodation would be exempt.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

a5gortin
News, Top Stories

Over 180 North West businesses sign open letter supporting A5 upgrade

6 March 2023
Electricity
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Government can and must intervene to cut energy costs’ – Deputy Doherty

6 March 2023
EuroCash
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government being urged to avoid cashless society

6 March 2023
Milford
Top Stories, News

Last chance for people to have say on Milford Town Centre First Plan

6 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

a5gortin
News, Top Stories

Over 180 North West businesses sign open letter supporting A5 upgrade

6 March 2023
Electricity
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Government can and must intervene to cut energy costs’ – Deputy Doherty

6 March 2023
EuroCash
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government being urged to avoid cashless society

6 March 2023
Milford
Top Stories, News

Last chance for people to have say on Milford Town Centre First Plan

6 March 2023
Stolen Engagement Ring
News, Top Stories

Engagement and eternity ring stolen from vehicle in Derry

6 March 2023
Derry Drugs Arrest
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested in Derry as part of drug supply investigation

6 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube