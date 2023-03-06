Coalition leaders to make decision on rental evictions ban

The three coalition leaders meet this evening to decide whether to end or continue the ban on rental evictions.

Its due to lapse at the end of this month, but there have been calls to retain it to ensure more people don’t end up in homelessness.

Latest figures published by the Department of Housing revealed that 108 people were homeless in the North West a of the end of January – 49 in Donegal and Leitrim and 59 in Sligo.

Its now thought the evictions ban may be maintained but with some critical changes, meaning landlords who want to use their properties to house themselves or family members, and student accommodation would be exempt.