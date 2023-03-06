Derry City stay top of Premier

After a third victory of the season, Derry City stay top of the League of Ireland Premier Division table.

Jordan McEneff scored twice in a 4-nil win away to UCD.

Oliver O’Neill and an own goal were the other Derry scores.

Shamrock Rovers remain without a win, four games into the new season.

Sean Hoare levelled for the champions, seven-minutes into added time, as they salvaged a 4-4 draw with newly-promoted Cork City at Tallaght Stadium.

Bohemians collected their third win of the season with a 3-1 win at home to Drogheda to stay a point adrift of leaders Derry.

Andy Boyle’s second half header saw Dundalk come from behind to beat Shelbourne 2-1 at Oriel Park.

Sligo Rovers played 70-minutes with ten men against St. Pat’s, but still came away with a 2-1 win.

Recce Hutchinson and Fabrice Hartman got the goals while John Mallon was sent off.