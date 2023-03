An engagement and eternity ring has been stolen from a vehicle in Derry.

A white gold, pear shaped ring and a white gold wishbone shaped ring were stolen in the Macneice Close area of Ballymagroarty sometime between 4:30pm on Friday last and 10:30am on Saturday morning.

Police are urging anyone with information which could assist in the returning of the rings or if anyone noticed any suspicious activity in the area to come forward.