Enquiries are continuing following a security alert in Derry.

Police received a report of ‘a device’ in the Oeghill Hill Park area of Drumahoe shortly after 10pm last night.

Extensive searches have been conducted, however, nothing untoward has been located at this time.

Police are appealing to the public to be vigilant and to not pick up anything suspicious in the area.

They are also asking people if they saw any suspicious activity in the area to come forward with information.