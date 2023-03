The Rural Independent Group of TDs believe businesses not accepting cash is a “flagrant violation of people’s rights.”

It has put forward a motion urging the Government to recognise the importance of cash as a means of payment.

The group says notes and coins are “crucial to prevent the exclusion of vulnerable groups, such as the elderly or rural residents.”

Deputy Mattie McGrath says Ireland shouldn’t be at the mercy of external players, forcing us to be a cashless society: